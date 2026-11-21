Wellington:

Star India batter KL Rahul has become the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries. He achieved the feat after registering his 13th Test century against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday. It was also his maiden Test innings in New Zealand.

Earlier, the 34-year-old had hit centuries in South Africa, England and Australia. New Zealand was one place left for the senior cricketer and he did so in style on Day 3 of the first Test. With that, he not only became the first Indian opener to do so, but also the second Asian after Pakistan’s Saeed Anwar.

Notably, the keeper-batter started Day 3 on 52. While Yashasvi Jaiswal had provided the attacking impetus with 85 off 89 balls on the previous day, Rahul adopted a more measured approach to keep the New Zealand bowlers at bay. He remained unbeaten through the morning session before reaching his hundred after lunch, requiring 207 deliveries.

The achievement also placed Rahul among a select group of Indian opening batters with Test centuries in New Zealand. He became only the fourth to reach the milestone, following Sunil Gavaskar, current India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Shikhar Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Rahul’s consistency has been particularly evident in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. With four centuries across 21 innings, he has emerged as India’s highest run-scorer in the competition, moving past captain Shubman Gill with the 136-run knock.

Rahul’s SENA centuries

His journey across the SENA nations began in Australia, where he made his Test debut during the Boxing Day match in Melbourne in 2014. After managing scores of three and one, Rahul responded with a century in his first innings as an opener in the subsequent Sydney Test.

He added another major overseas hundred against England at The Oval in 2018, scoring 149. Three additional centuries in England followed across his next three tours. He also hit two centuries against South Africa in Centurion in 2021 and in 2023, respectively.

“It feels really awesome actually to be able to achieve something like that. Obviously, I think it feels like I’ve been here for a good three or four months and been here a long time. Spent a lot of time in the nets when I got here. Unfortunately, I didn’t get a lot of runs in that India A game. That’s why I’d come here to get some game time,” Rahul said after the day’s play.

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