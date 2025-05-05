KL Rahul becomes 6th Indian cricketer to register major T20 milestone KL Rahul became the sixth Indian cricketer to complete 1000 boundaries in T20 cricket. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he made 10 runs off 14 balls as Delhi had a horrific start to the game. Nevertheless, with a boundary, Rahul reached the milestone.

Hyderabad:

Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul became the sixth Indian cricketer to hit 1000 boundaries in T20 cricket. Star batter Virat Kohli leads the race with 1602 boundaries to his name, while Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stand second and third on the list, respectively. Suryakumar Yadav and Suresh Raina are fourth and fifth.

Rahul registered the milestone in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The 33-year-old had a rough night in the middle, scoring 10 runs off 14 balls, but with a boundary in the fifth over of the match, Rahul reached the milestone.

Player Number of boundaries VIrat Kohli 1602 Rohit Sharma 1588 Shikhar Dhawan 1324 Suryakumar Yadav 1204 Suresh Raina 1104 KL Rahul 1000

SRH hand DC a horrific start

In a must-win game for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the hosts handed Delhi a horrific start at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Captain Pat Cummins wreaked havoc, picking up the wicket of Karun Nair in the first ball of the game. In his second over, the pacer got the better of Faf du Plessis, and in his third, he cleared Abhisek Porel. Delhi were reduced to 15/3 and it proved difficult for them to script a comeback.

Notably, Cummins became the first captain in the IPL to register three wickets inside the powerplay. After his brilliant spell, Hyderabad bowlers managed to keep up with the momentum, as Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat picked up one each. Unadkat sent Rahul back to the pavilion while Patel dismissed Axar Patel. Later, Vipraj Singh departed following a miscommunication with Tristan Stubbs.

Delhi will have to finish well to stay in the hunt in the second innings. They have suffered back-to-back defeats to Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, and another loss can put them under severe pressure ahead of the business end of the tournament.