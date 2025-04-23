KL Rahul avoids interaction with Sanjiv Goenka and his son after LSG vs DC clash | Watch KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten, match-winning half-century against his former team, Lucknow Super Giants in the 160-run chase to take Delhi Capitals over the line. After the match, Rahul just shook hands with Goenka and walked away while the latter was trying to have an interaction.

Delhi Capitals brushed aside Lucknow Super Giants in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday (April 22) at the Ekana cricket stadium. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 57 in the chase playing for the first time against his former team LSG after being released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction.

After the match, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka came forward to shake hands with Rahul, which he did, but he walked away quickly while the former was trying to interact. The moment grabbed attention on social media soon, and the video of the incident has gone viral. Goenka was with his son and while Rahul shook hands with both of them, he avoided any interaction, walking away swiftly.

For the unversed, Rahul was playing for LSG last season, and his video with Goenka who was publicly asking him questions after a crushing loss at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) went viral. LSG had set a target of 160-odd runs, which SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head chased down in around 10 overs only.

It was a crucial game for LSG but they lost it badly and Goenka didn't seem entirely pleased with the team's strategy. However, many had then felt that such conversations should happen behind closed doors. Eventually, LSG released Rahul ahead of the mega auction and was picked by Delhi.

Notably, Rahul missed the previous clash against LSG, the campaign opener for both teams in IPL 2025, for the birth of his child. However, in his first appearance against his former team, the 33-year-old made sure to prove his worth with an unbeaten knock in a tricky run-chase.