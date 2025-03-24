KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty blessed with baby girl Star India batter KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty have been blessed with a baby girl as their first child. The news of the same was shared by Athiya on Instagram.

In brilliant news for star India batter KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, the couple have been blessed with a baby girl. The news of the same was shared by Athiya on her social media handles. The post quickly went viral all over social media, as many had anticipated the birth of the couple’s first child.

The couple tied the knot on January 23, 2023, and KL Rahul, despite joining his IPL team, Delhi Capitals’ camp ahead of the IPL 2025, Rahul had to leave the camp ahead of the side’s season opener against Lucknow Super Giants due to the birth of his child.

It is interesting to note that KL Rahul was roped in by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 14 crore, and the star batter has a lot of expectations on his back before his first IPL appearance for Delhi Capitals.

Interestingly, KL Rahul was one of the stand out performers in the Indian team’s title winning campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025. Coming out to bat in the lower middle order for the Men in Blue in the tournament, Rahul often played dependable knocks and finished games for India in the competition.

Furthermore, the ace batter will hope to replicate his performance in the IPL as well. For the past few seasons, KL Rahul had represented Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022, 23, and 24. Many fans had been waiting in anticipation to witness the star batter take the field against his former franchise when Delhi Capitals locked horns against Lucknow.

Despite missing the first game of the season, KL Rahul has been confirmed to be available for Delhi Capitals’ second game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both sides will lock horns at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam in the 10th game of the tournament on March 30.