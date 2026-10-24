KL Rahul among 5 batters score ducks; Jaiswal, Dhruv flop too as India A bundled for 113 in first innings

Lincoln:

India A had a rough start to their two-match unofficial Test series against New Zealand A at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. Multiple senior team cricketers, including KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel, featured in the match, but none of them could make any mark as the visitors were bundled for 113 runs in the first innings.

On a green-top surface, the Indian top order never looked settled in the middle and that resulted in losing quick wickets. Rahul was the first one to depart, having scored an eight-ball duck. Following which, Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal stitched a 30-run partnership that helped India get back into the zone for a while.

However, the good times didn’t last long. In the 15th over of the innings, Jaiswal nicked Zak Gibson’s delivery, which Matthew Boyle caught at first slip. It was a short-of-a-length delivery, which shaped across Jaiswal as he tried to block. However, his bat came down at an angle and got a thick outside edge behind.

Five overs later, Sai Sudharsan was gone for a 13-ball duck and then Dhruv Jurel for one. Padikkal, who was looking solid in the middle by that time, too failed to capitalise on his start as the Karnataka batter walked back scoring 32 runs off 77 balls. Just an over later, Washington Sundar too made his way back, scoring a six-ball duck.

India were reduced to 58/6 at that stage. Nothing was going in their favour and that’s when Yash Rathod provided some resistance. The 26-year-old played some counterattacking shots, scoring unbeaten 44 runs off 49 deliveries, which allowed the team to cross the 100-run mark. Meanwhile, on the other hand, India were losing wickets at regular intervals.

Anhsul Kamboj and Auqib Nabi made 10 and 5 runs, respectively, before Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar scored a duck each. For New Zealand A, Simon Keene picked up a five-wicket haul.

New Zealand lead by 22 runs after Day 1

New Zealand openers Rhys Mariu and Curtis Heaphy handed the hosts a perfect start. They stitched a 132-run stand, with captain Rhys scoring 76 runs. Curtis remained unbeaten for 37 to end the day. Meanwhile, Rhys’ dismissal also helped India pick up two more wickets to end the day. Nabi struck twice in the 40th over to pick up the wickets of Jayden Lennox and Tim Robinson.

The day ended with New Zealand enjoying a 22-run lead. Meanwhile, the batting form of some of the senior cricketers will be a major concern for the Indian team management as the Test series against New Zealand is extremely vital, keeping the World Test Championship in mind.

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