The Indian team continues to fightback as they take on New Zealand in the first Test of the ongoing series between the two sides. The teams met at the Basin Reserve in Wellington for the clash and New Zealand batted first after losing the toss, and the Black Caps posted a total of 368 runs in the first innings of the clash.

Coming out to bat, India opened its innings with the duo of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The two stars performed brilliantly, as Jaiswal scored 85 runs in 89 deliveries, with KL Rahul completing his half-century as well.

With Rahul completing his half-century, he achieved an exceptional feat as well. It is worth noting that Rahul did so and became the first Indian Test opener in history to score a half-century in all the SENA countries.

Furthermore, KL Rahul surpassed former Sri Lanka cricketer Dimuth Karunaratne in the list of players with the most 50+ scores as an Asian opener. Rahul now sits in second place in the list, only behind Sunil Gavaskar.

Most 50+ in SENA Tests by Asian Openers

19 - Sunil Gavaskar

13 - KL Rahul

12 - D Karunaratne

10 - Saeed Anwar

10 - Virender Sehwag

10 - Tamim Iqbal

India end day 2 on a score of 159

Speaking of the clash between India and New Zealand, after New Zealand posted a total of 368 runs in the first innings, thanks to centuries by Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips, India came out to bat and opened their innings with the duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul.

The duo performed brilliantly in the clash, as Jaiswal scored 85 runs in 89 deliveries with Rahul ending the day on a score of 52* runs in 116 deliveries as India ended day 2 on a score of 159/1.

Matt Henry was the only wicket-taker for New Zealand on day 2 as he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal as he was approaching his century. WIth day 3 approaching, it could be interesting to see how the two sides fare, and if KL Rahul can pile on the runs further.

Also Read:

Kagiso Rabada demands support, asks fans to turn up in numbers ahead of second Bangladesh Test