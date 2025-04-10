KL Rahul 2.0 keeps DC’s IPL 2025 unbeaten record alive, RCB suffer second defeat KL Rahul played a scinitialling knock of 93* runs as Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets at M Chinnswamy Stadium. With the win, DC remain the only unbeaten side in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Delhi Capitals maintain their unbeaten streak in IPL 2025 with a comprehensive win against Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 10. The hometown hero KL Rahul, turned a nightmare for Bengaluru, smacking an unbeaten 93 runs off 53 balls and handed a six-wicket defeat. Delhi overall produced a compact performance and got the job done with 13 balls remaining.

Batting first, RCB had a cracking start as Phil Salt played some phenomenal shots. The England international made 37 runs off 17 deliveries before a miscommunication with Virat Kohli caught him short of the ground. After he departed, things quickly changed for the hosts as wickets fell at regular intervals. Star batter Virat Kohli made 22 runs off 14 balls, while Tim David played an important cameo of 37* runs off 29 balls. Courtesy of that, the Rajat Patidar-led side posted 163 runs on the board.

For Delhi, Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam were incredible as both the spinners proved economical and picked up two wickets each. When it came to the chase, RCB picked up three quick wickets of Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel but that didn’t hamper Rahul’s batting, who went berserk.

Axar Patel supported him for a brief while, scoring 15 runs and after he departed, Tristan Stubbs supported Rahul well, scoring an unbeaten 38 runs off 23 deliveries. Courtesy of their impactful performances, DC won their fourth straight match in the ongoing season.

More to Follow..