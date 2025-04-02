KKR vs SRH IPL H2H record: Check head-to-head records, stats and probable Playing XIs ahead of Match 15 KKR vs SRH IPL H2H record: After that final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium last year, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet each other for the first time in the Indian Premier League 2025. Check head-to-head records and stats between KKR and SRH in the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to meet again. After 313 days of that final in Chennai, KKR and SRH are set to have a crack at each other at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on April 3.

The Knight Riders had defeated the Sunrisers all three times last season, including twice in Qualifier 1 and the final. Their win in front of a packed MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the final propelled them to their third IPL title, and their first since 2014.

KKR and SRH will face each other for the first time this season as the Eden Gardens gears up for this clash. Both teams, who were riding high in 2024, have had a tough initiation to IPL 2025, with one win each in their first three games this year.

Kolkata and Hyderabad's season so far

KKR lost the opener to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22, before bouncing back in their second match against the Rajasthan Royals. The Knight Riders faced a drubbing from the Mumbai Indians in their third clash. Meanwhile, Sunrisers registered a win in their opener against Rajasthan Royals with a strong 44-run win after setting up 286 on the board. They have been on the receiving end from Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in their next two games.

What is the H2H record of KKR and SRH in IPL history?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 28 times in IPL so far, with KKR having a commanding lead of 19-9. They have not lost to SRH in their last four games and have only one loss in their last five fixtures.

Matches Played: 28

Matches KKR won: 19

Matches SRH won: 9

No result: 0

KKR and SRH have faced each other 10 times at Eden Gardens in IPL so far with KKR being miles ahead of the 2016 champions in this aspect too. Out of their 10 meetings at the Kolkata-based venue, KKR have been victorious seven times, while have dropped only three encounters to their western rivals.

Probable Playing XIs:

KKR's Probable Playing XI:

Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Angrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact sub: Manish Pandey/Vaibhav Arora

SRH's Probable Playing XI:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Impact sub: Adam Zampa/Wiaan Mulder