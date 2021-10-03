KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 Toss Live Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will win toss today, Morgan or Williamson?

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 Toss Live Updates Match Today

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to strengthen their hopes of reaching the playoffs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Stadium. KKR stand fourth in the points table with five wins from 12 games while Sunrisers, who have already fallen out from the race o the playoffs, will be playing for pride.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS- Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 12

Tosses won: 6

Tosses lost: 6

Match Result after Tosses won: 3/6 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/6 wins

MATCH RESULT:

SRH vs KKR: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 10 runs

KKR vs MI: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: MI won by 10 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs

KKR vs CSK: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: CSK won by 18 runs

RR vs KKR: RR won the toss, opted to bowl: RR won by 6 wickets

PBKS vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 5 wickets

DC vs KKR: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: DC won by 7 wickets

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: KKR won by 9 wickets

MI vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 7 wickets

CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 2 wickets

KKR vs DC - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 3 wickets

KKR vs PBKS - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 wickets

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 11

Tosses won: 6

Tosses lost: 5

Match Result after Tosses won: 0/6 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/5 wins

SRH vs KKR - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 10 runs

SRH vs RCB - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 6 runs

MI vs SRH - MI won the toss, opted to bat - MI won by 13 runs

PBKS vs SRH - PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets

SRH vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over

CSK vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets

RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs

DC vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 8 wickets

SRH vs PBKS - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 runs

SRH vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 7 wickets

SRH vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets