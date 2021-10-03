KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 Toss Live Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will win toss today, Morgan or Williamson?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to strengthen their hopes of reaching the playoffs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Stadium. KKR stand fourth in the points table with five wins from 12 games while Sunrisers, who have already fallen out from the race o the playoffs, will be playing for pride.
Total Matches Played - 12
Tosses won: 6
Tosses lost: 6
Match Result after Tosses won: 3/6 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/6 wins
MATCH RESULT:
SRH vs KKR: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 10 runs
KKR vs MI: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: MI won by 10 runs
RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs
KKR vs CSK: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: CSK won by 18 runs
RR vs KKR: RR won the toss, opted to bowl: RR won by 6 wickets
PBKS vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 5 wickets
DC vs KKR: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: DC won by 7 wickets
RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: KKR won by 9 wickets
MI vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 7 wickets
CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 2 wickets
KKR vs DC - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 3 wickets
KKR vs PBKS - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 wickets
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Total Matches Played - 11
Tosses won: 6
Tosses lost: 5
Match Result after Tosses won: 0/6 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/5 wins
SRH vs KKR - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 10 runs
SRH vs RCB - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 6 runs
MI vs SRH - MI won the toss, opted to bat - MI won by 13 runs
PBKS vs SRH - PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets
SRH vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over
CSK vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets
RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs
DC vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 8 wickets
SRH vs PBKS - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 runs
SRH vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 7 wickets
SRH vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets