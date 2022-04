IPL 2022: KKR vs SRH Dream 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11 Team, Probable Playing XI for KKR vs SRH

Follow us on Image Source : IPL KKR team celebrates taking wicket of MI batsman. (File Photo)

KKR vs SRH Dream 11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11 Team, Probable Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Match No. 25 of IPL 2022

Friday, 7:30 PM

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Venue Stats

Average first innings total: 194.2

Average powerplay score: 53.3

Pitch Report

Spinners will enjoy bowling on this surface. The chasing team has an advantage.

Probable Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav,Rasikh Dar, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Romario Shepherd, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Dream 11 for KKR vs SRH

Pat Cummins (C), Kane Williamson (VC), Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Aaron Finch,Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma

Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sam Billings, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Mohammad Nabi, Shivam Mavi, Aaron Finch, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Abdul Samad, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch KKR vs SRH 25th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch KKR vs SRH 25th Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the KKR vs SRH 25th Match of IPL 2022?

Friday, 15th April

At what time KKR vs SRH 25th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the KKR vs SRH 25th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai