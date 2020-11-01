Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Cricket Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020: Tewatia takes three as KKR in trouble

Live Cricket Score Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020

Live Cricket Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020: KKR 100/5 in 13 overs against RR in Dubai

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of KKR vs RR live IPL match from Dubai. Both teams stand on brink of qualification for the playoffs, but will have to take care of the margin of victory in a bid to head to the next stage. Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders stand sixth and seventh respectively with both having 12 points from 13 games, only differing on NRR. While the Royals stand ahead with -0.377, the Knights have -0.467, which is worst among all teams still in contention to find a spot in the playoffs. Here you can follow all the updates of KKR vs RR live IPL match from Dubai. (

20:31 IST: Tewatia to Karthik, OUT! Karthik's misery continues. The former KKR captain departs on his very first delivery. Intended to push the ball towards cover but finds a thick inside-edge. Steve Smith gets a gift of a catch at silly mid-on.

20:29 IST: Tewatia to Morgan, FOUR! Morgan going with the aggressive intent and it's not surprising. The dew has already started to make a difference and will only favour the batting side more as the game proceeds. Morgan goes towards the leg side and clears the deep midwicket area.

20:27 IST: Gopal to Tripathi, OUT! Quicker from Gopal and Tripathi pulls it. However, he fails to find the distance. Caught at deep square leg.

20:17 IST: Tyagi to Morgan, SIX! The KKR captain was the ready for the short ball. Hooks it past deep fine leg for a brilliant maximum!

20:15 IST: Tewatia to Narine, OUT! Two wickets in an over and RR are back in the game! Narine goes for a big shot towards long on but Ben Stokes takes a good catch.

20:09 IST: Tewatia to Gill, OUT! Gill goes for a shot over deep midwicket but fails to clear the boundary. Jos Buttler takes the catch at the position.

20:07 IST: Tewatia to Tripathi, FOUR! Too short and wide -- a recipe for disaster for the bowler. Tripathi happily stetches his arms and cuts it square.

20:01 IST: Tewatia to Tripathi, SIX! That wasn't a bad ball but Rahul Tripathi steps out and plays with a straight bat. In line of wicket, pitched up and Tripathi charges down the track to send the ball over long-on.

19:58 IST: Rajasthan Royals bowling so far:

Jofra Archer: 2-0-3-1

Others: 4-0-52-0

19:54 IST: Aaron to Tripathi, FOUR! Aaron contines to bowl short and the KKR batsmen continue to oblige. Tripathi makes room for himself and cuts it square.

19:52 IST: Stokes to Tripathi, SIX! Short-pitched and Tripathi has pulled it hard towards deep square leg. There was a fielder at the position but the ball is way beyond his reach.

19:49 IST: Gopal to Tripathi, FOUR! Bizarre captaincy. Fourth boundary of the over, Tripathi goes to the midwicket which remains empty. Jofra Archer being let down again..

19:47 IST: Gopal to Tripathi, FOUR! Tripathi gets into the act now. Brilliant sweep shot from the batsman. The decision to give Gopal an over in powerplay might throw away the momentum for RR.

19:46 IST: Gopal to Gill, FOUR! Gets into the position and pulls it away towards deep midwicket. Ben Stokes tries his best to save but fumbles at the end, as ball touches the boundary.

19:45 IST: Gopal to Gill, FOUR! Steve Smith brings Shreyas Gopal in powerplay, which is a bit surprising. Gill slams it towards long-off.

19:40 IST: Aaron to Gill, FOUR! Brilliant pull shot from the youngster. Shubman looked ready for the short-pitched delivery, pulls it towards the vast space at midwicket.

19:39 IST: Aaron to Gill, FOUR! WHAT A SHOT! Flick of the wrist from Gill. Marginally outside off and Gill flicks it towards deep midwicket.

19:38 IST: Aaron to Gill, FOUR! Pulled towards backwart square leg. First boundary of KKR innings.

19:31 IST: Archer to Rana, OUT! WHAT A START! Rana takes review at the last second. REVIEW WASTED. There's a spike when the ball goes past Rana's bat. Poor review from Rana. KKR loses first wicket in the second ball!

19:29 IST: Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana to open for Kolkata Knight Riders. Jofra Archer to bowl the first over.

19:25 IST: The winner goes to fourth position tonight. The loser would most likely join Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in becoming a third team to be eliminated.

19:12 IST: Good news for both KKR and RR: CSK beat KXIP by nine wickets and knock them out of the race to the playoffs.

19:11 IST: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan: We would have prefered to chase. It's not a night for holding back and on top of that we need to improve the NRR. He (Andre Russell) is back and it is great to have him back and so let's hope tonight is the night. Lockie is out. Rinku Singh misses out and Shivam Mavi comes in. As a side you want to get into a position to win the game and then think about other (NRR) scenarios

19:10 IST: Here is the playing XI of the two sides...

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi

19:05 IST: RR skipper Steve Smith: We will bowl first, dew seems to be coming in and that's the big reason. We have bowled well majority of the tournament and hopefully we will go well tonight. The games we haven't done well, our senior batters haven't done well and fortunately Stokes and Samson are in good nick. We are unchanged.

19:01 IST: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai

18:53 IST: Good news for KKR, Andre Russell is fit for tonight's game.

18:50 IST: Jos Buttler: At the moment it's all about trying to get a win and if things transpire in a certain way, we have to win in a certain fashion. We can control only what we can. We have played two good games back to back, and we have to win again tonight to give ourselves a chance. When a guy like Ben (Stokes) comes back into the team that brings great balance. He has looked great at the crease in the last couple of games. He's an imposing figure at the top of the order, may his form continue. Every team is a good team in this competition, looks like Russell is back in their team, he's the danger man in the opposition. We have nothing to lose, hopefully we go out there and have a good game.

18:47 IST: With KXIP's playoff hopes diminishing, RR and KKR are both happy. KXIP need to defend 36 more off the remaining five overs.

18:41 IST: RR need their skipper Steve Smith to click today. He has scored only 307 runs in 233 balls in IPL 2020. Against KKR, he had scored 3 off 7 in their previous meeting this season.

18:39 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders all set for their final league game. Can they make the difference today?

18:32 IST: Just a small update on the KXIP vs CSK game: The openers added 82 on board in reply to KXIP's 153 for six and now CSK have moved past 100.

Brief Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders, who have incurred a topsy-turvy journey in the UAE throughout IPL 2020, saw a ray of hope after Rajasthan Royals defeated Kings XI Punjab. But it will be the same Steve Smith's men who will want to see witness the glimmer of hope when they take on KKR in a must-win tie in Dubai. Both need to win the tie while also hoping that KXIP lose to Chennai Super Kings and SRH lose to Mumbai Indians.

