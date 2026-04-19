KKR vs RR live cricket score: Rajasthan opt to bat first in Kolkata

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are all set to face off in the 28th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides meet at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top. It is worth noting that Royals have been in brilliant form in the tournament so far. With five matches played, the team has won four and have lost just one. They occupy third with eight points to their name, and will look to get back to winning ways after losing their previous clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On the other hand, the ongoing season has been unforgiving for Kolkata Knight Riders. With six games played, KKR have lost five and one game has produced no result due to rain playing spoilsport. Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, Kolkata have been struggling, despite having the likes of Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, and many others in their squad. They will need to find ways to edge out a victory as they would be getting desperate for two points now.