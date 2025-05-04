KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2025: Knight Riders aim to string multiple wins to stay alive in playoffs race KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders will hope to string a couple of wins together as it has been a stop-start season for the defending champions and a win on Sunday would do a lot of good to their confidence and qualification chances against the already eliminated Royals.

Kolkata: KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2025: Knight Riders aim to string multiple wins to stay alive in playoffs race Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves in a tricky spot, having to win all of their remaining games to get to the 17-point mark in the ongoing Live Match Scorecard Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves in a tricky spot, having to win all of their remaining games to get to the 17-point mark in the ongoing IPL but the win the other day against the Delhi Capitals would give them a lot of confidence. The Knight Riders have switched around their combination a bit but they would still worry about the form of their big-money purchase in Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh, while none of the batters has really gone on and played a big innings. The bowlers have sailed the KKR ship thus far mostly. On the other hand, the less said about the Rajasthan Royals, the better it is. They have already been eliminated from the tournament and the only thing they are playing for is pride, or maybe to spoil the others' party. Follow all the live updates of the KKR vs RR match from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata-