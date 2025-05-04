KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2025: Knight Riders aim to string multiple wins to stay alive in playoffs race
KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders will hope to string a couple of wins together as it has been a stop-start season for the defending champions and a win on Sunday would do a lot of good to their confidence and qualification chances against the already eliminated Royals.
Published: , Updated:
Kolkata:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
India cuts water flow through Baglihar dam on Chenab river after Indus Treaty suspension: Source
-
Three soldiers killed as Army vehicle skids off road, plunges into gorge in J-K's Ramban
-
Pahalgam attack: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh meets PM Modi amid tensions with Pakistan
-
'Should have converted a couple of more shots': MS Dhoni takes blame for failed chase against RCB
Advertisement
Advertisement