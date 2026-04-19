KKR vs RR: Head-to-head record between two teams ahead IPL 2026 game 28

Kolkata:

The stage is set for the 28th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 19, and the two sides will hope to put in a good showing. It is worth noting that both sides will be coming into the game on the back of a loss and will aim to improve.

Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves in last place in the standings. With five losses and one no-result game in six, the side is yet to register a victory and has had one of the worst starts to an IPL campaign in history. They will be desperate for a win, and it could be interesting to see how they plan against Royals.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have been brilliant in the early stages of the IPL 2026. With five matches played, the side has four wins and just one loss and occupies third place in the standings. They lost their previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and will look to make a comeback in the next game.

KKR vs RR, Head-to-head record

Over the years, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have locked horns across 31 games in the tournament. In the 31 matches, Kolkata Knight Riders won the tie 16 times, while Rajasthan Royals have won 12 times. The game has been tied twice, with one game producing no result

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani

Rajasthan Royals: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen

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