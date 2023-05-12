KKR vs RR: Did Suyash Sharma try to deny Yashasvi Jaiswal a well deserved hundred? Twitter thinks so

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER KKR vs RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal hogged the limelight in the game between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday. He smashed the fastest fifty in IPL history on his way to unbeaten 98 off 47 balls with 13 fours and 5 sixes to his name. On the back of his knock, the Royals chased down the 150-run target in just 13.1 overs. It was Jaiswal who scored winning runs ending the match with a four even as he tried to smack a six in order to get to his well deserved century.

Meanwhile, spin bowler Suyash Sharma is trending on social media with many claiming that he tried to bowl a wide delivery to deny Jaiswal his century. It was the last ball of the 13th over when Suyash bowled one way down the leg-side. But Sanju Samson, the batter on strike, was smart enough to get in line of the ball and block it.

It seemed to be a deliberate attempt from the bowler to bowl down the leg-side as Samson also didn't seem to be too pleased even as Suyash had a smile on his face after the batter smartly blocked the ball. Soon after doing so, Samson looked pumped up and gesture Yashasvi Jaiswal to smash a six and get to his second IPL century.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra was one of the first to point out the gimmick from Suyash Sharma and felt that it wasn't in good taste. "Trying to bowl a wide to prevent Yashasvi from getting to his 100….poor taste IMHO," he tweeted. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson is also being praised for blocking out the delivery so that Jaiswal gets a chance to get to his ton. Eventually, both Samson and Jaiswal couldn't get to their personal milestone remaining unbeaten on 48 and 98 respectively but the team registered an emphatic victory.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

