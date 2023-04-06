Thursday, April 06, 2023
     
KKR vs RCB: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Eden Gardens, Kolkata in IPL 2023

The Eden Gardens cricket stadium is mostly known for its batter-friendly pitch that allows a good flow of runs in T20 games. Scoring big runs here is an easy deal for the batters, due to the small size of the stadium.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2023 16:15 IST
KKR vs RCB, IPL, IPL 2023
Image Source : PTI KKR vs RCB

The 9th match lined up in IPL 2023 is on Thursday 6th April, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. The match is to be played on one of the most iconic grounds at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Now let's dive straight into the pitch report for KKR vs RCB match-

Pitch Report

The surface at the Eden Gardens is generally full of runs. Boundary dimensions are extremely small and fierce hitters of the ball can enjoy their stay in the middle. Interestingly, the average first innings score at the venue is 155 in 12 T20 matches played here.

Will Toss Matter?

Yes. Dew will play a crucial role in this game. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first. Out of 12 T20 matches played here, seven have been won by team bowling first.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I stats

  • Total matches: 12
  • Matches won batting first: 5
  • Matches won bowling first: 7

Average T20 Stats

  • Average 1st Innings scores: 155
  • Average 2nd Innings scores: 137

Score Stats for T20 matches

  • Highest total recorded - 201/5 (20 Ov) by PAK vs BAN
  • Lowest total recorded - 70/10 (15.4 Ov) by BAN vs NZ
  • Highest score chased -  162/4 (18.5 Ov) by IND vs NZ
  • Lowest score defended - 186/5 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad for IPL 2023:

Nitish Rana (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad for IPL 2023:

Faf Du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma,  Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

