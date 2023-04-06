KKR vs RCB: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Eden Gardens, Kolkata in IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI KKR vs RCB

The 9th match lined up in IPL 2023 is on Thursday 6th April, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. The match is to be played on one of the most iconic grounds at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Now let's dive straight into the pitch report for KKR vs RCB match-

Pitch Report

The surface at the Eden Gardens is generally full of runs. Boundary dimensions are extremely small and fierce hitters of the ball can enjoy their stay in the middle. Interestingly, the average first innings score at the venue is 155 in 12 T20 matches played here.

Will Toss Matter?

Yes. Dew will play a crucial role in this game. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first. Out of 12 T20 matches played here, seven have been won by team bowling first.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I stats

Total matches: 12

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 7​

Average T20 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 155

Average 2nd Innings scores: 137

Score Stats for T20 matches

Highest total recorded - 201/5 (20 Ov) by PAK vs BAN

Lowest total recorded - 70/10 (15.4 Ov) by BAN vs NZ

Highest score chased - 162/4 (18.5 Ov) by IND vs NZ

Lowest score defended - 186/5 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad for IPL 2023:

Nitish Rana (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad for IPL 2023:

Faf Du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

