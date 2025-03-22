Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2025: Defending champions kick off 18th edition

  Live KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2025: Defending champions kick off 18th edition

The stage is set for game 1 of the IPL 2025. Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Where the defending champions KKR will hope for a good start to the season, RCB will be hoping for a good game as well, and forget past woes.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rajat Patidar
Ajinkya Rahane and Rajat Patidar Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2025: Defending champions kick off 18th edition 

KKR vs RCB live updates: The stage is set for the season opener of the IPL 2025. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ajinkya Rahane will lead KKR for the upcoming season, whereas Rajat Patidar has been appointed as RCB's captain. Fans are gearing up to witness the start of yet another season of the world's biggest cricket league. 

Live Match Scorecard

 

 

Live updates :KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2025: Defending champions kick off 18th edition

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 6:12 PM (IST)Mar 22, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Shreya Ghoshal takes centre stage

    Superstar singer Shreya Ghoshal come forth to the stage to mesmerise the fans with a beautiful performance.

  • 6:09 PM (IST)Mar 22, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    SRK is here!

    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan kicks off the IPL 2025 opening ceremony. The legendary actor welcomes the fans and prepares them for the 18th edition of the tournament. 

  • 6:00 PM (IST)Mar 22, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Opening ceremony beckons!

    With the season opener rapidly approaching, the fans will be treated with the opening ceremony of the IPL 2025. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Disha Patani, Shreyas Goshal, and Karan Aujla will be seen performing in the opening ceremony. 

  • 5:23 PM (IST)Mar 22, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    KRR hope to get off to a good start

    It is interesting to note that Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 2024, breezing past opponents, the side was one of the most dominant teams in the tournament throughout the season, and with a revamped squad in 2024, the three-time champions will hope for a good start to their campaign.

  • 5:01 PM (IST)Mar 22, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    WELCOME!

    We are hours away from the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 kicking off. The season opener of the tournament sees Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both sides will face off at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, but before the start of the clash, we do have the opening ceremony coming up, including many big names, such as Shah Rukh Khan, and many more!

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Ipl IPL 2025 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\