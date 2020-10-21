Live score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020: KKR go five down as Karthik departs

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj celebrates his third wicket

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of KKR vs RCB cricket match from Abu Dhabi. Both teams look to consolidate their chances of qualifying from the playoffs as a resurging KXIP and Rajasthan Royals stand inches away from inflicting an upset. KXIP have won three in a row all against the top three, including a win against RCB, while the Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings. Both stand on the fifth and sixth spots each, two, and four points away from KKR and RCB, respectively. KKR will look to avenge their 82-run humiliation in their previous meetings against RCB while also looking to match them in the points table. Here you can follow all the updates of KKR vs RCB IPL match from Abu Dhabi. (LIVE STREAMING | SCORECARD)

20:21 IST: Chahal to Cummins! HUGE APPEAL!!! LBW is it? Soft signal is out. KKR opt for a review. Wickets missing and Cummins survives. So much drama in Abu Dhabi.

20:16 IST: Chahal to Karthik, OUT! Length ball, sneaks through the gap and Karthik plumb in front of the leg. RCB opted for the review and Karthik is back in the hut for just 4.

20:13 IST: Saini to Morgan, SIX! Pulls the short ball over square leg for a maximum.

20:07 IST: Morgan to Udana, FOUR! Overpitched and Morgan punched it through covers for a four

20:06 IST: 17 for 4 is the worst powerplay score this season both in terms of runs and wickets

20:03 IST: Good fielding effort as well from RCB. Siraj concedes just three singles in his third over. Finishes his powerplay spell with 2 for three

19: 59 IST: Bit of a stat here: Mohammed Siraj becomes the FIRST bower to bowl TWO MAIDEN OVERS in an IPL match.

19:55 IST: After his first two overs, Siraj is yet to concede a run. Best IPL powerplay figure?

19:51 IST: Siraj to Banton, OUT! WHAAAT IS GOING ON IN ABU DHABI? Hint of away movement and Siraj picks his third.

19:48 IST: Saini to Banton, SIX! Shorter delivery and Banton pulls it comfortably over square leg for a six.

19:47 IST: Saini to Banton, FOUR! Wonderfully timed...punched down the track and the ball goes all the way to the boundary

19:45 IST: Saini to Gill, OUT! Length ball, miscued and Morris takes it comfortably at mid-on. What is happening at the KKR dugout?

19:41 IST: Siraj to Nitish Rana, OUT! WOAAAAAHHH!! Hint of swing, this time moves in and Siraj castles down the stumps. Dream start fro RCB

19:37 IST: Siraj to Tripathi, OUT! Length ball, moves away from the batter. Tripathi looked to guide it through the off side, but nicks one big and AB de Villiers makes no mistake behind.

19:35 IST: Excellent over from Morris. Just two singles and a wide.

19:30 IST: Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi open the batting for KKR. So Banton at No.3 or as finisher? Chris Morris opens the attack for RCB

19:25 IST: Prasidh Krishna: I have grown up watching a lot of cricket. Brett Lee is one such guy that I have loved watching when I was young, I have spoken to him a lot. He's that person who has inspired me to bowl fast. It's been absolutely wonderful working with him (Kyle Mills), he's a really honest guy. To have such wonderful people around you in a team, it really boosts you up. It's been wonderful, him and Omkar Salvi, all three of us work together really well. We are a really well-knit unit, we always hang out together, we youngsters are fortunate to have great stars in your team.

19:07 IST: Here is the playing XI for the two sides...

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Mohammed Siraj, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

19:06 IST: RCB skipper Virat Kohli: We would have batted first. Looks like a good pitch, should be a good chase as long as we bowl well. We bowled them out cheaply in Sharjah. It's all about how we execute our plans. Siraj comes back. Shahbaz misses out.

19:04 IST: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan: We are gonna bat first. The wicket looks good. There's been continuous improvement. Couple of changes. Banton and Prasidh come in instead of Mavi and Russell.

19:01 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi

18: 55 IST: Aaron Finch: Absolutely loving it (playing for RCB), fantastic franchise, great bunch of people. The efforts that the franchise has done to keep us in good spirits and keep us occupied in the bio-bubble has been outstanding. I'll do anything that the team needs (when asked if he was ready to bat down the order). One thing that our team's got going forward very well is that everyone is willing to do whatever it takes that's in the best interests of the team. If Virat and Simon thought that it was best, I'd be able to do anything. We have played most of our games in Dubai.

18:52 IST: Pitch report by JP Duminy and Daren Ganga: It's a fresh pitch today in Abu Dhabi, as in Dubai - one of the square boundaries is short at 62m and 71 m, while the other side has boundaries sized at 74m and 80m respectively. Similarly, the straighter boundaries vary. One of the straight boundary is huge at 79m while the other straight boundary is the shortest of them all, at 59m. There should be appreciable bounce on this surface, especially with the new ball. There is an even covering of green grass, the surface is very hard as well.Nothing much in terms of spin on this wicket. They will have to use their guile, angles and mix things up to be successful here.

18:42 IST: KKR skipper Eoin Morgan set to become the 25th cricketer to feature in 300 T20 matches and third from England after Ravi Bopara and Luke Wright.

18:40 IST: RCB skipper Virat Kohli all set for the crucial tie

18:35 IST: Both the sides have met on 26 occasions in T20s, with KKR winning 15 matches. In their last five matches, the Knight Riders have won three - however, RCB won the last two matches played between the two sides.

