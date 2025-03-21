KKR vs RCB Kolkata Weather Report: Will rain affect IPL 2025 Match 1 at Eden Gardens? Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face each other in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday (March 22). The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Here's the weather report:

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway on Saturday (March 22) with the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The fans are immensely excited for the marquee clash but rain is likely to play spoilsport in the encounter.

It has been raining consistently over the last couple of days in Kolkata and it is expected to rain on Saturday as well. It will be cloudy in the morning and the showers are expected around 9 AM IST. While the chances of rain are high during the match as well, the situation has improved a little according to Accuweather.

As for now, the forecast is for cloudy skies during the match time and there is around 40% chance of rain. It seems that a shortened match would be played between KKR and RCB and the drainage system of the Eden Gardens will also be tested. At the same time, a glittering opening ceremony involving Bollywood stars is scheduled in the evening as well and it might get disrupted if it rain in the lead up to the tournament opener.

The fans and the event organisers will be hoping that the rain stays away on the match day and the weather clears up in Kolkata. As per the forecast, it is likely to remain cloudy and might even rain in Kolkata till Sunday (March 23).

For the unversed, KKR are the defending champions of IPL but they have changed their captain. Ajinkya Rahane will lead them while RCB will be led by Rajat Patidar. Both teams will be keen on starting their IPL campaign on a high.