KKR vs RCB IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch 9th match on TV, online?

KKR vs RCB IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: Kolkata Knight Riders will stand against Royal Challengers Bangalore hoping to get their first win of the tournament. KKR lost their first match to Punjab Kings. Whereas RCB will be playing to register another victory after winning against Mumbai Indians in their first game. They will take on each other in their second game of the tournament at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Before we look into the play, here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When is the KKR vs RCB, 9th Match IPL 2023?

KKR vs RCB match 9 will be played on Thursday, 6th of April

At what time does KKR vs RCB, the 9th Match of IPL 2023 start?

KKR vs RCB match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the KKR vs RCB, 9th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

KKR vs RCB match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Where can you watch the KKR vs RCB match, the 9th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network

Where can you watch KKR vs RCB, the 9th Match of IPL 2023 online?

The match will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad for IPL 2023:

Nitish Rana (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Jason Roy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad for IPL 2023:

Faf Du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahemad, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their group in the league stage match. For example, RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How many venues will host the league matches?

A total of 12 venues are set to schedule the league stage matches of IPL 2023.

