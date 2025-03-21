KKR vs RCB head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 1 With the IPL 2025 all set to kick off on March 22, let us have a look at the head-to-head record of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru who are all set to lock horns in the season opener of the tournament.

The stage is set for the season opener of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. It is worth noting that Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 2024, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the summit clash.

However, ahead of the new season, the side let go of their skipper, Shreyas Iyer, and veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane was named the new leader of the side. Letting go of a player of Iyer’s status could prove to be a huge gamble for the three-time champions.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still in the hunt for their first-ever IPL title. The side reached the knockout stages of the tournament after stellar performances in the backend of the tournament. Furthermore, they were eliminated in the eliminator after they faced a defeat against Rajasthan Royals.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru head-to-head record in IPL

Ahead of the season opener of the IPL 2025, many have come forward and wondered how KKR and RCB have fared against each other in the tournament, and it is interesting to note that both sides have locked horns 35 times in the IPL so far.

Kolkata Knight Riders have dominated the proceedings most of the time, winning 21 times, with RCB winning 14 times.

KKR IPL 2025 squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Spencer Johnson, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali

Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Swapnil Singh.