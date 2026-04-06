KKR vs PBKS weather report: How will weather in Kolkata fare for IPL 2026 game 12?

Kolkata:

The stage is set for game 12 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 6. It is worth noting that Punjab Kings have gotten off to a great start to the tournament, having won both of the matches that they have played so far.

The side, led by Shreyas Iyer, sits in fourth place in the standings with four points to their name. The side will aim to continue their winning run as they look to stay in the race for the playoffs right from the get go.

As for Kolkata Knight Riders, the team is yet to find its rhythm. With two losses in their first two games, KKKR occupy ninth place in the standings and will be aiming to register their first win as they take on Punjab Kings.

Kolkata weather report:

The weather is expected to be rainy in Kolkata for the clash between KKR and PBKS. During the time of the game, 50-60 percent rain is anticipated, with the temperature expected to stay around 27 degrees Celsius.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

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