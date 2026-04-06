KKR vs PBKS Pitch Report: How will surface in Kolkata play for IPL 2026 play?

Kolkata:

Game 12 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Punjab Kings. The two sides lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 6, and while KKR will be looking to register their first win of the season, PBKS will be aiming to maintain their winning run.

It is worth noting that Kolkata Knight Riders have lost both matches that they have played in the tournament so far. The three-time champions occupy ninth place in the standings and will be looking for significant improvement as they take on Punjab Kings.

On the other hand, under Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings have been enjoying brilliant form, and they will look for more of the same as they gear up to take on Kolkata. Notably, Punjab Kings sit in fourth place in the standings with points to their name.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report

The surface at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata has traditionally been one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be possible on such a pitch, and opting to bat first and posting a big total on the board could prove to be a wise decision.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

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