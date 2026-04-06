KKR vs PBKS: 3 Player battles to watch out for in IPL 2026 Match 12

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will face each other today in the 12th match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They have got off to contrasting starts this season, with the KKR losing both their matches so far, while Shreyas Iyer and his men are yet to lose a game in two outings. This match is expected to be a high-scoring one and for the same reason, certain player battles may turn out to be game-changing.

Here are 3 Player Battles to watch out for in KKR vs PBKS clash:

1. Ajinkya Rahane vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Ajinkya Rahane was miffed after the previous game when he was questioned for his strike-rate. While he has been superb in the powerplay and against the pacers, he struggles considerably facing the spinners especially in the middle overs. Rahane will face Yuzvendra Chahal soon after the powerplay and it will definitely be a challenging phase yet again for him. Chahal has dismissed him four times in 45 balls while conceding only 46 runs so far and can dictate terms yet again.

2. Shreyas Iyer vs Sunil Narine

Shreyas Iyer played for KKR and won them the title in IPL 2024. But it seems he couldn't decode Narine's bowling even in the nets. The PBKS skipper has not been able to get going against Narine at all, scoring only 46 runs off 38 deliveries at a strike rate of 121.05. Narine has also got him out once so far in IPL and would be keen on keeping him quiet in this encounter.

3. Prabhsimran Singh vs Varun Chakaravarthy

PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh is known to take the attack to the opposition bowling attack right from the word go. In the previous game, Rahane was forced to introduce Varun Chakaravarthy in the powerplya and even that move didn't work for KKR. Prabhsimran can force a similar move again and in case, Varun comes into the attack, he has a brilliant record facing him, having scored 25 runs off just 14 balls at a strike rate of 178.57. The batter has not been dismissed by the mystery spinner yet too.

Also Read