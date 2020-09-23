KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma stands on cusp of two massive IPL records

Image Source : BCCI Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is a white-ball maverick scoring and breaking records at will in ODIs and T20I matches each time he steps on the field. But the same player has struggled to get going in the Indian Premier League, averaging poorly in the last two seasons. All he needs one big knock to bounce back to form and Kolkata Knight Riders, a team that Mumbai Indians have overwhelmingly dominated in IPL, might just provide him with that opportunity on Wednesday.

Rohit needs 90 runs more to become only the third player to amass 5000 or more runs in IPL history, after Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli. Kohli stands atop with 5426 runs in 178 matches at an average of 37.6, while Raina has scored 5368 runs in 193 games at an average of 33.34.

Rohit also needs six more maximums to become the fourth batsman to score 200 or more sixes in IPL history. He will hence join the likes of Chris Gayle (326), AB de Villiers (214), and MS Dhoni (209) in the list.

Rohit also stands on the verge of pipping AB de Villiers to take the second-most catches by an outfielder in IPL. He presently stands a catch behind the RCB star who has taken 84 catches. Raina, with 102 catches, still stands atop.

