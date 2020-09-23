KKR vs MI | Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian batsman after MS Dhoni to hit 200 sixes in IPL history

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been having a record-breaking evening at the Abu Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. After breaking three big records en route to his 37th half-century in Indian Premier League, Rohit added another feather to his cap during his IPL 2020 game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rohit became the second Indian batsman to hit 200 sixes in the history of the IPL where he has played 190 matches. Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was the first Indian and has a present tally of 212 sixes in his 192 appearances in the league. Overall, he stands fourth after Chris Gayle, who has 326 sixes under his belt, the only player with 300-plus sixes in the tournament, and RCB star AB de Villiers who hit 214 sixes.

Earlier in the evening, Rohit's 37th IPL fifty helped Mumbai Indians bounce back from an early dismissal. Put to bat first, young Shivam Mavi handed an early breakthrough to KKR as he dismissed Quinton de Kock in the second over. But from 8/1, Mumbai comfortably bounced back riding on a 90-run second-wicket partnership between the captain and Suryakumar Yadav.

En route to the knock, Rohit became the highest run-getter against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL history and the highest scorer against a single opponent, pipping Dabid Warner and Virat Kohli. He also surpassed Delhi Capitals' opener Shikhar Dhawan and RCB's star batsman AB de Villiers to amass 38 half-century-plus scores in IPL history. He now stands fourth in the all-time list after Warner (48), Kohli (41) and Suresh Raina (39).

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage