KKR vs LSG: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to face Lucknow Super Giants at their home ground on Saturday. Both teams will want to win the high-voltage 68th game of IPL 2023. Interesting, if LSG win the game then they will qualify for the Playoffs.

.Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

​Pitch Report - KKR vs LSG

The average 1st innings total in T20I match at this venue is 155. It decreases to 137 runs in the 2nd innings. The deck at the Eden Gardens generally suits the batters. The boundary size is not too big. Pacers can get help in the start while spinners can get help later.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 12 T20I matches played at this venue, 5 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 7 times. If common sense prevails, the team winning the toss will want to bowl first.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 12

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 7

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 155

Average 2nd Innings scores: 137

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 201/5 (20 Ov) by PAK vs BAN

Lowest total recorded - 70/10 (15.4 Ov) by BAN vs NZ

Highest score chased - 162/4 (18.5 Ov) by IND vs WI

Lowest score defended - 186/5 (20 Ov) by IND vs WI

Full Squads -

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan, Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Amit Mishra, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karan Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aarya Desai

