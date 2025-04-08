KKR vs LSG Live Score IPL 2025: Marsh, Markram start the proceedings for Lucknow

Advertisement
KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Live score: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens on April 6. Several marquee cricketers including Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy will be in action.

Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders Image Source : Getty
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
New Delhi

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are set to host Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens on April 8. The match was originally supposed to take place on Sunday, March 6 but due to Ram Navami procession, the match got delayed by a day. Meanwhile, with two wins out of their four games, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side is currently fifth on the table while with similar points in same number of matches, Lucknow are sixth. The winner of the match can move to the top four.

Match Scorecard

Live updates :KKR vs LSG Live Score IPL 2025: Defending champions Kolkata take on Lucknow at Eden Gardens

  • 3:52 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Five overs gone

    LSG are 43/0 after five movers. Both the batters are struggling to get going.

  • 3:43 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Decent start from LSG

    Lucknow Super Giants are 20/0 after three overs. They need to accelerate in the remaining overs of the powerplay.

  • 3:28 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for live action

    Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram open for Lucknow Super Giants. Vaibhav Arora has been handed the new ball.

  • 3:11 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    KKR Playing XI:

    Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

  • 3:06 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    LSG Playing XI:

    Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi

  • 3:02 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    One change for KKR

    Spencer Johnson comes back in place of Moeen Ali

  • 3:01 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss Update

    Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 2:42 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Good afternoon from Eden Gardens

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens. Both the teams have started warming up as the toss is only a few minutes away. 

Top News

