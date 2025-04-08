Live KKR vs LSG Live Score IPL 2025: Marsh, Markram start the proceedings for Lucknow
KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 Live score: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens on April 6. Several marquee cricketers including Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy will be in action.
Live updates :KKR vs LSG Live Score IPL 2025: Defending champions Kolkata take on Lucknow at Eden Gardens
-
3:52 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
Five overs gone
LSG are 43/0 after five movers. Both the batters are struggling to get going.
-
3:43 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
Decent start from LSG
Lucknow Super Giants are 20/0 after three overs. They need to accelerate in the remaining overs of the powerplay.
-
3:28 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
Time for live action
Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram open for Lucknow Super Giants. Vaibhav Arora has been handed the new ball.
-
3:11 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
KKR Playing XI:
Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
-
3:06 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
LSG Playing XI:
Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi
-
3:02 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
One change for KKR
Spencer Johnson comes back in place of Moeen Ali
-
3:01 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
Toss Update
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first.
-
2:42 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
Good afternoon from Eden Gardens
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens. Both the teams have started warming up as the toss is only a few minutes away.
Top News
-
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan meets PM Modi, discusses UAE-India ties for prosperous future
-
Jaipur 2008 bomb blast case: Court sentences four accused to life imprisonment
-
Sheikh Hasina says day will come when those targeting Awami League will be brought to justice
-
Supreme Court cancels CBI probe into Bengal's extra teacher posts, says no illegality found