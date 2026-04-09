KKR vs LSG: 3 Player battles to watch out for in IPL 2026 Match 15

Kolkata:

The stage is set for game 15 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 9. It is worth noting that Kolkata Knight Riders have not been in the best of forms in the ongoing tournament.

Currently, Kolkata Knight Riders sit in ninth place in the standings. With three matches played, the three-time champions have lost two games, and one game has produced no result as rain played spoilsport in their most recent clash.

As for Lucknow Super Giants, the side sits in 7th place with one win and one loss in the two games that they have played. Ahead of the clash between the two teams, let us have a look at three player battles to watch out for in game 15.

1. Ajinkya Rahane vs Mohammed Shami

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane will look to lead from the front in KKR’s upcoming game against LSG. One of the most anticipated battles from the game could be that of Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Shami. It is worth noting that over the many years, Rahane has faced Narine across 8 innings, where he has scored 94 runs and has not been dismissed by him.

2. Aiden Markram vs Sunil Narine

Lucknow Super Giants’ Aiden Markram will look to put in a good performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, and facing Sunil Narine could prove to be quite the challenge for the opener. It is worth noting that Markram has faced Narine across 8 innings, with the Proteas batter scoring 47 runs and being dismissed once.

3. Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakaravarthy

Another battle that the fans will look forward to could be between LSG skipper Rishabh Pant and star KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy. Pant has faced Chakaravarthy across 6 innings so far where he has scored 31 runs and has been dismissed three times.

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