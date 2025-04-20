KKR vs GT Pitch Report: How will surface at Eden Gardens in Kolkata play in IPL 2025 Match 39? Kolkata Knight Riders will host Gujarat Titans in match 39 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at Eden Gardens on April 21. Check out the pitch report of the ground ahead of the high-voltage clash in Kolkata.

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Gujarat Titans at the iconic Eden Gardens on April 21 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The defending champions have had a topsy-turvy start to the season, winning three and losing four matches. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side has struggled heavily in the batting department, as they failed to chase 112 runs in the previous game against Punjab Kings.

The likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Quinton de Kock, Venkatesh Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi have shown glimpses of class, but none of them have been consistent. The form of Rinku Singh and Andre Russell are concerning as well. The bowlers, on the other hand, have been sensational. Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine have been top-notch. It’s only the batting that needs to be focused on.

Gujarat meanwhile have been stunning, winning five out of seven matches and courtesy of that, the Shubman Gill-led side is on top of the points table. Their top three batters - Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have been spectacular and they are the reason why the team is doing so well this season. Among bowlers, Prasidh Krishna has been the most consistent, while Mohammed Siraj and Sai Kishore have been impactful.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Pitch Report

There have been plenty of controversies regarding the surface at Eden Gardens this season. In the opening game of the season, KKR wanted a more spin-friendly track, but that didn’t happen. After complaining, the nature of the surface changed slightly as it favoured the spinners. It is very likely to act the same in the match between KKR and GT. It won’t be a low-scoring affair, though. Anything around 180-190 can be considered a good total. Meanwhile, bowling first will be ideal as the dew can play a part in the second innings.