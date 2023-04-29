KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders look to make double over Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders look to make double over Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders face Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens in 39th match of IPL 2023. While, GT look to redeem their nail-biting loss at home, KKR aim to make it a double over Pandya's side in Kolkata. Follow for latest updates.
Written By: Varun MalikNew DelhiPublished on: April 29, 2023 13:39 IST
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders look to make double over Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens
KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders face Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in 39th match of IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens Kolkata. Gujarat and Kolkata have had contrasting campaigns in IPL 2023. While Gujarat have won 5 out of 7 games, Kolkata have 3 wins in 8 outings. In the Points table, GT are placed 3rd, while KKR occupy the 7th spot in the tally. The last time these two met against each other, KKR got over the line due to a special Rinku Singh magic in the final over in Gujarat. When GT meet KKR for the second time this season, GT will look to redeem themselves at Kolkata's home.