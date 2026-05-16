KKR vs GT LIVE cricket score: Gujarat Titans look to keep on with title charge

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will take on each other in the 60th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides meet at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 16th, and considering that both sides are still in the race for the playoffs, both KKR and GT will hope to put in their best performance tonight and register two more points to their name. Currently, Gujarat sits in second place in the standings, with eight wins and four losses in 12 matches, and will hope to take first place tonight with a win.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders, due to a subpar start to the season, occupy eighth place in the standings but are still mathematically in the race for the playoffs. With four wins and six losses in 11 matches, the side has nine points to their name, and it could be interesting to see how they fare against GT, who look unstoppable at the moment.