Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. KKR vs GT LIVE cricket score: Gujarat Titans look to keep on with title charge

KKR vs GT LIVE cricket score: Gujarat Titans look to keep on with title charge

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

The 60th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Gujarat Titans. The two sides will meet at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and will hope to put in a good showing as they look to get move forward in the playoffs race.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Image Source : PTI
Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will take on each other in the 60th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides meet at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 16th, and considering that both sides are still in the race for the playoffs, both KKR and GT will hope to put in their best performance tonight and register two more points to their name. Currently, Gujarat sits in second place in the standings, with eight wins and four losses in 12 matches, and will hope to take first place tonight with a win. 

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders, due to a subpar start to the season, occupy eighth place in the standings but are still mathematically in the race for the playoffs. With four wins and six losses in 11 matches, the side has nine points to their name, and it could be interesting to see how they fare against GT, who look unstoppable at the moment. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Kolkata Knight Riders Gujarat Titans IPL 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\