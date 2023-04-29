KKR vs GT: Gujarat redeem themselves against Kolkata, go on top of points table after thumping win

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat beat Kolkata

KKR vs GT: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans redeemed themselves against Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders as they defeated them in the 39th match of IPL 2023. Vijay Shankar's blasting fifty and David Miller's cameo took the defending champions over the line with a 7-wicket win at Eden Gardens Kolkata. GT go on top of the IPL 2023 Points table and have now won 6 games.

Gujarat chased down the target of 180 comprehensively and had only slight trouble while batting second. They were sent in trouble when KKR sent both the set batters Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill back in space of five balls in the 11th and 12th overs. However, the pair of Shankar and Miller stabilised things first before launching an attack on the KKR bowlers and finishing the game in 17.5 overs.

The final few overs story

KKR made a comeback after Harshit Rana and Sunil Narine took the wickets of Pandya and Gill. Miller and Shankar joined hands and GT needed 78 runs off 42 balls. Miller launched Suyash Sharma for two sixes in the 15th over before Shankar amassed four sixes in two overs off Russell and Chakaravarthy. KKR captain Rana came in to bowl the 18th over with 16 needed and Shankar finished things with a four and a six before Rana missed his length to bowl a wide ball.

Earlier, Powered by Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Birthday boy Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders made 179 runs in their first innings. KKR did not start well as they lost Jagadeesan and Thakur in the powerplay. However, Gurbaz held one end up and displayed his power. He smoked 81 off 39 balls and Russell then provided his finishing touches with a 19 ball 34-run knock. However, the total looked under-par and Russell also admitted that during the mid-innings.

Gujarat are now on top of the IPL 2023 Points table with 6 wins in 8 games. They have dislodged Rajasthan Royals from the top. RR have 10 points in 8 matches.

