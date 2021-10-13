KKR vs DC Toss IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Who will win toss today Morgan or Pant?

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 DC vs KKR Toss Today: Find the list of all toss and match results for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 so far.

Delhi Capitals will square off with Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier of the IPL 2021 in Sharjah. While the Rishabh Pant-led side is going for its maiden IPL trophy, the Kolkata camp has won it twice -- first in 2012 and then in 2014. The winner of the contest will spring up as Chennai Super Kings' rivals for the title clash on October 15.

Kolkata notched up a four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator with Narine (4/21) weaving his magic and sending Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell back to the dugout. Chasing 139, KKR got home with two balls to spare.

Delhi, on the other hand, were jolted by Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1. R Ashwin and Kagiso Rabada's bowling form is a concern for the table-toppers of this season. They drafted Tom Curran in place of Ripal Patel in Qualifier 1 and he is likely to play against Kolkata if Marcus Stoinis remains unavailable.

Delhi Capitals: Toss and match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Delhi Capitals (DC) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 15

Tosses won: 8

Tosses lost: 7

Match Result after Tosses won: 7/8 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/7 wins

CSK vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

RR vs DC: RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets

DC vs PBKS: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets

DC vs MI: MI won the toss, opted to bat - DC won by 6 wickets

SRH vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over

DC vs RCB: DC won toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 1 run

DC vs KKR: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

PBKS vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

SRH vs DC: SRH won toss, opted to bat - DC won by 8 wickets

DC vs RR: RR won toss, opt to bowl - DC won by 33 runs.

DC vs KKR: KKR won toss, opt to bowl - KKR won by 3 wickets

MI vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 4 wickets

DC vs CSK: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 3 wickets

DC vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 7 wickets

DC vs CSK: CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 4 wickets

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS- Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) full schedule, squad, venue and timings Total Matches Played - 15 Tosses won: 6 Tosses lost: 9

Match Result after Tosses won: 3/6 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 5/9 wins SRH vs KKR: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 10 runs

KKR vs MI: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: MI won by 10 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs

KKR vs CSK: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: CSK won by 18 runs

RR vs KKR: RR won the toss, opted to bowl: RR won by 6 wickets

PBKS vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 5 wickets

DC vs KKR: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: DC won by 7 wickets

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: KKR won by 9 wickets

MI vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 7 wickets

CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 2 wickets

KKR vs DC - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 3 wickets

KKR vs PBKS - PBKS won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 wickets

KKR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - KKR won by 6 wickets

KKR vs RR - RR won the toss, elected to bowl - KKR won by 86 runs

RCB vs KKR - RCB won the toss, elected to bat - KKR won by 4 wickets

SQUADS

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Tom Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Lukman Meriwala, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora