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KKR vs DC Pitch Report: How will the surface at Eden Gardens in Kolkata play?

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will take on each other in the 70th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Ahead of the game, let us have a look at the pitch report for the clash that will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders Image Source : PTI
Kolkata:

The stage is set for the 70th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 24. It is worth noting that this could be the make-or-break game for Kolkata Knight Riders. 

The three-time champions will have a chance to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament if Rajasthan Royals lose their clash against Mumbai Indians, even after that, KKR will have to register a huge victory against the already eliminated Delhi Capitals. 

The side will be coming into the game on the back of a win, and they will hope to put in another win as they would still hold onto hope to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament. 

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Eden Gardens Stadium pitch report:

The surface at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be on the cards as the two sides lock horns. Opting to bat first and posting a big total on the board could be a wise decision. 

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani

Delhi Capitals: Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson.

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Cricket Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals IPL 2026
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