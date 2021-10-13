KKR vs DC Live Score IPL 2021 Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Will Pant include Stoinis for Curran? Follow Live

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Catch all the live IPL updates as Delhi Capitals take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the second IPL Qualifier in Sharjah.

KKR vs DC IPL 2021, Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals eye second consecutive final

Delhi Capitals will square off with Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier of the IPL 2021 in Sharjah. While the Rishabh Pant-led side is going for its maiden IPL trophy, the Kolkata camp has won it twice under Gautam Gambhir, who had led them to two IPL titles in a space of three years in 2012 and 2014. The winner of the contest will spring up as Chennai Super Kings' rivals for the title clash on October 15.

Kolkata have relied on their batting order including batting sensation Venkatesh Iyer. Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana have chipped in with vital knocks. Their bowling attack comprises Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, and Sunil Narine.

Eoin Morgan's men notched up a four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator with Narine (4/21) weaving his magic and sending Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell back to the dugout. Chasing 139, KKR got home with two balls to spare.

Delhi, on the other hand, were jolted by Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1. R Ashwin and Kagiso Rabada's bowling form is a concern for the table-toppers of this season. They drafted Tom Curran in place of Ripal Patel in Qualifier 1 and he is likely to play against Kolkata if Marcus Stoinis remains unavailable. Both Kolkata and Delhi have beaten each other once in the ongoing season.

DC vs KKR, IPL Qualifier 2 Preview: Eyeing a maiden IPL title, the fancied Delhi Capitals will face another litmus test in the form of a Kolkata Knight Riders unit brimming with optimism when the two sides lock horns in the second qualifier here on Wednesday.

Delhi Capitals failed in their first big test when they lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier and another defeat will mean there will be no more examination for the strong squad, led by India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Two-time winners KKR will no doubt take confidence from their victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Monday's eliminator that dashed Virat Kohli's hopes of winning an IPL title with his longstanding franchise.

If the emphasis is on momentum and peaking at the right time then KKR will definitely fancy their chances in their next outing, notwithstanding their opponents' resources and depth in the lineup. [FULL PREVIEW]