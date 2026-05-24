KKR vs DC LIVE cricket score: Kolkata Knight Riders look to put in good showing

Kolkata:

Game 70 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Delhi Capitals. The two sides take on each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and while Delhi Capitals are out of the race for the playoffs, Kolkata Knight Riders are depending on other results. However, the situation for the three-time champions is quite difficult as they need to register a huge win over DC if they want any shot at making it to the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, sits in eighth place in the standings with six wins and seven losses in 13 games. The side jabe already been eliminated from the tournament, and will be looking for a consolation win as they take on KKR at the Eden Gardens.