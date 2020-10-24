Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Score Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020: Rana, Narine key for KKR's big finish

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals on indiatvnews.com. The KKR will aim for a strong comeback after a poor outing in their last match against RCB, when the side failed to cross the three-figure mark. KKR were restricted to 84/8 in 20 overs and will aim to improve on their batting performance against one of the most formidable bowling sides in the tournament. DC are currently 2nd in the table and they could go top of the table with a win over KKR.

16.53 IST: Rabada to Rana, FOUR! The southpaw tries to make room for himself but gets a thick outside edge which flies over the third man for boundary.

16.49 IST: Tushar to Narine, FOUR! The Caribbean is not stopping for anyone today as he slams another boundary.

16.43 IST: Ashwin to Narine, SIX! Ashwin tries the leg break again and Narine launches it over long-on for a maximum.

16.40 IST: Stoinis to Rana, FOUR! Too full from the bowler and Rana launches it over covers into the gap and collects four runs.

16.38 IST: Stoinis to Narine, FOUR! Length ball and Narine punches it over extra covers for another boundary.

16.37 IST: Stoinis to Narine, SIX! BANG BANG! Short ball and the southpaw slams it over mid-wicket for a maximum.

16.35 IST: Nortje to Rana, FOUR! FIFTY! Good bowling from the Proteas as Rana gets a thick edge onto it and the ball races away for a boundary. Rana also reaches his fifty with the four.

16.30 IST: Ashwin to Rana, FOUR! GLORIOUS! The southpaw picks the line early and drives it over extra covers for a boundary.

16.29 IST: Ashwin to Narine, SIX! The off-spinner tries the leg break but Narine picks it early and slams it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.

16.28 IST: Ashwin to Rana, FOUR! INNOVATIVE! This time Rana reverse sweeps the ball with full control for a boundary.

16.24 IST: Stoinis to Rana, FOUR! The southpaw makes room for himself and cuts the slower one for a boundary through backward point.

16.22 IST: Stoinis to Rana, FOUR! Too full from the Aussie as Rana guides it through covers for a boundary.

16.20 IST: Tushar to Rana, SIX! Back of a length delivery and the southpaw launches it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.

16.19 IST: Tushar to Narine, FOUR! Short ball and enough width for the batsman to slam it over deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

16.14 IST: Ashwin to Narine, FOUR! Thick inside edge and the ball races away for a boundary.

16.13 IST: Ashwin to Narine, SIX! Tossed up from Ash and it lands into Narine's slot zone as he slams it over long-off for a maximum.

16.07 IST: Rabada to Karthik, OUT! Karthik's misery with the bat continues as he edges it to the wicketkeeper.

15.57 IST: Nortje to Tripathi, OUT! CASTLED! The Proteas hits the bulls-eye with the toe-crushing yorker. KKR's top-order misery continues.

15.55 IST: Nortje to Tripathi, FOUR! The batsman makes room for himself and slices it over the square of the wicket for a boundary.

15.53 IST: Axar to Rana, FOUR! Short ball and there was enough width for the batsman to slam it through mid-on for a boundary.

15.42 IST: Tushar to Rana, FOUR! Short Ball and Rana was not in the total control but he pulls it into the gap for a boundary.

15.37 IST: Nortje to Gill, OUT! Short ball and Gill tries to play it over point but it lands directly into Axar Patel hands.

15.33 IST: Tushar to Gill, FOUR! On the pads and Gill effortlessly places it towards deep mid-wicket for another boundary.

15.31 IST: Tushar to Gill, FOUR! Little bit of room and Gill just guides it through point for a boundary on the first ball.

* Tushar Deshpande to start the proceedings with new ball

* SURPRISE, new opening pair for KKR as Nitish Rana comes out to bat alongside Shubman Gill

15.06 IST: Playing XI of KKR is out

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

15.05 IST: Playing XI of DC is out

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje

15.00 IST: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer wins toss and opts to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi

14:45 IST: Another loss for KKR would hand KXIP and SRH -- who meet later tonight -- a big chance to displace Eoin Morgan's men at fourth.

Brief Preview: Both the sides have suffered heavy defeats in their last game and will quickly like to gain the winning momentum to keep their season on track. The victory would mean more to the fourth-placed KKR, who are just two points away from three of the team dwelling in the bottom half of the table. For DC, on the other, hand, two points mean taking the top spot again from Mumbai Indians as both of them locked on 14 points from 10 games at the moment with the latter leading by the virtue of net run rate. [FULL PREVIEW]

