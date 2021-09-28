KKR vs DC IPL 2021 Toss Updates Match Today: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals toss details

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 KKR vs DC Toss Today: Find the list of all toss and match results for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 so far.

In-form Delhi Capitals are now looking to register their fifth consecutive win in the IPL 2021 season when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday. And considering the way matches have ended in the last few days, Hopes expects a good game against KKR since both sides are in good form at the moment.

Both franchises, however, are expected to be without their key all-rounders. For DC, there has been no update on Marcus Stoinis injury recuperation while KKR's burly Jamaican Andre Russell pulled his hamstring in the last match against CSK.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad Andre Russell, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Pawan Negi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Eoin Morgan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill.

Delhi Capitals Squad Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shams Mulani, Rishabh Pant, Sam Billings, Vishnu Vinod, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Lukman Meriwala, Manimaran Siddharth, Pravin Dubey, Tom Curran, Umesh Yadav, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Steven Smith, Aniruddha Joshi, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS- Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 10

Tosses won: 4

Tosses lost: 6

Match Result after Tosses won: 2/5 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/5 wins

MATCH RESULT:

SRH vs KKR: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 10 runs

KKR vs MI: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: MI won by 10 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs

KKR vs CSK: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: CSK won by 18 runs

RR vs KKR: RR won the toss, opted to bowl: RR won by 6 wickets

PBKS vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 5 wickets

DC vs KKR: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: DC won by 7 wickets

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: KKR won by 9 wickets

MI vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 7 wickets

CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 2 wickets

MUMBAI INDIANS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 10

Tosses won: 4

Tosses lost: 6

Match Result after Tosses won: 3/5 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 1/4 wins

MI vs RCB - RCB win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 2 wickets

MI vs KKR - KKR win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 10 runs

MI vs SRH - MI win toss, opt to bat - MI won by 13 runs

MI vs DC - MI win toss, opt to bat - MI lost by 6 wickets

MI vs PBKS - PBKS win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 9 wickets

RR vs MI - MI win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets

MI vs CSK - MI win toss, decide to bowl - MI won by 4 wickets

CSK vs MI - CSK win toss, elect to bat - CSK won by 20 runs

MI vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 7 wickets

RCB vs MI - MI won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 54 runs