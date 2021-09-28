KKR vs DC IPL 2021 Live: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals updates from Sharjah

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: KKR vs DC IPL 2021 match. Follow Live scores and updates from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

KKR vs DC Live IPL 2021: Welcome to our live coverage of Match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. IPL 2021 KKR vs DC - Live Streaming

DC are placed second in the pecking order with eight wins and 16 points from 10 outings, while two-time winners KKR find themselves in the fourth position with four wins and six defeats. [ KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2021

KKR vs DC, Match Preview: Delhi Capitals will fancy their chances of securing a play-off berth when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. A cloud of uncertainty over KKR's injured all-rounder Andre Russell's participation gives Delhi more reasons to feel optimistic ahead of their afternoon match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. [READ FULL PREVIEW]