KKR vs DC Head to Head IPL 2021: full squads, new signings, player replacement, stats and records

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to continue on their strong start to the tournament when they take on the high-flying Delhi Capitals in the 2021 Indian Premier League game in Sharjah.

Delhi Capitals are close to securing a place in the playoffs. For Knight Riders, another loss could dent their chances of reaching the final four stages of the season.

As both the sides meet in Sharjah, let's take a look at their squads and stats.

New Signings

Except Marcus Stoinis, Delhi Capitals have no major injury concerns. However, they remain without the services of England's all-rounder Chris Woakes, who pulled out before the second phase of the tournament began. The team will continue to enjoy the riches of in-form Shreyas Iyer, who scored an unbeaten 47 in the first game and then helped stabilise the DC innings against RR after the early blows of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. DC also roped in Australian all-rounder Ben Dwarshuis to replace the outgoing Englishman.

IN: Ben Dwarshuis, Shreyas Iyer

OUT: Chris Woakes

KKR head into the game with a massive setback as well after Andre Russell injured himself in the last match. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan has two overseas all-rounder in Shakib Al Hasan and Ben Cutting to replace the Jamaican in the line-up. As far as points table is concerned, Knight Riders are currently 4th in the IPL table but will require consistency on all fronts to secure a playoff position.

KKR lost the services of Australia’s Pat Cummins but found a replacement in Tim Southee, which remains their only change in the squad.

IN: Pat Cummins

OUT: Tim Southee

Head-to-Head Stats (KKR vs DC)

Matches Played: 35

KKR won: 21

DC won: 13