Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will host Chennai Super Kings in match 57 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the iconic Eden Gardens. It is a must-win game for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side. However, they will have to address the batting concerns ahead of the high-voltage clash. On the other hand, Chennai are already out of the playoffs race. They will be hoping to finish the season well to give the fans some joy.
Live KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, elect to bat first
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will host Chennai Super Kings in a do-or-die clash in the ongoing IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens. Stay updated on all the latest updates regarding the high-voltage clash.
Live updates :KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders host Chennai Super Kings in do-or-die clash
6:45 PM (IST)May 07, 2025
Hello and welcome from Kolkata!
The high-voltage clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings is only a few minutes away. Both teams have started their drills and the toss is 15 minutes away. Are you ready?
KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, elect to bat first
