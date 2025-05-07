KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders' campaign is at a critical juncture with two back-to-back wins, however, they cannot take a backseat as they just have to keep winning, while the Chennai Super Kings hope to end a poor campaign on a high.

Kolkata:

For the first time in the season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with a one-run win against Rajasthan Royals, managed to string together consecutive wins. These four points have been a massive boost for the Knight Riders, who are still alive in the race for the playoffs but can't take their foot off the pedal. The rained-out game against the Punjab Kings meant that the Knight Riders have to keep winning each and every game they play, and that 15 points may not be enough with Delhi Capitals also in the race with the odd number of points.

Getting the batting order right in the last game proved beneficial for the Knight Riders as Andre Russell played himself in and then blasted a quickfire half-century as the hosts look to increase pressure on the already-eliminated Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Super Kings have had sparks of brilliance in the last few games, with Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran and Dewald Brevis showing what they are capable of and bodes well for the franchise's future.

CSK have added another one in terms of injury replacements, Urvil Patel, who might be slotted in the playing XI straightaway. For CSK to stop KKR, they have to collectively fire with both bat and ball, as in the last game, it was probably the first time when the bowling faltered and the batters had a good game for the Men in Yellow, against CSK.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 57, KKR vs CSK

Ayush Mhatre, Sunil Narine (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis (c), Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy

Probable Playing XIIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda/Urvil Patel, MS Dhoni (w/c), Matheesha Pathirana/Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj