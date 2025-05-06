KKR vs CSK head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 57 With Kolkata Knight Riders all set to take on Chennai Super Kings in game 57 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head between both sides ahead of the upcoming game.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 57 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Kolkata Knight Riders face off against Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 7. While CSK have already been eliminated from the competition, KKR are still in the running.

It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings currently occupy 10th place in the standings. After playing 11 matches, the side has only won two matches and have lost the remaining nine matches. They will be looking towards the game as a chance to improve.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders, despite having a shaky start to the season, are still in the running to make the playoffs. The team occupies sixth place in the standings. With 11 matches played, the team has won five and lost five, with one game being washed out, producing no result. They will hope to maintain their winning run and stay in the race for the playoffs.

KKR and CSK head-to-head record in IPL

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have taken on each other in the IPL 31 times. Chennai Super Kings have won the tie 20 times, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders have won the clash 11 times.

KKR IPL 2025 squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnity Sisodia, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markhande, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya.

CSK IPL 2025 squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, M.S. Dhoni, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana.