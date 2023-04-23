KKR vs CSK: Check head to head records for Match 33 in IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to lock horns in the second game of the double-header day in the ongoing IIndian Premier League (IPL). The MS Dhoni-led side will be facing the challenge from Nitish Rana's men at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. CSK have already won four matches in six outings and are sitting pretty at the third position in the points table. A win in this game will take them to the trop two spot and even a top spot depending on the result of the game between RCB and RR.

On the other hand, KKR scripted a couple of miraculous wins thanks to Rinku Singu's five sixes and Shardul Thakur's sensational counter-attack but they haven't put up a show as a unit. They are a very young side while the likes of Suni Narine, Andre Russell need to perform to their potential to earn two crucial points. KKR have won only two matches in six matches and one more loss will definitely put their season in jeopardy.

Now let us have a look at the head to head records in KKR vs CSK:

Total Matches Played: 27

KKR Won: 9

CSK Won: 17

No Result: 1

KKR Highest Score: 202

CSK Highest Score: 220

KKR Lowest Score: 108

CSK Lowest Score: 114

KKR Highest run-scorer: Gautam Gambhir (315 runs)

CSK Highest run-scorer: MS Dhoni (550 runs) (among players present in current team))

KKR Highest wicket-taker: Sunil Narine (20 wickets - among players present in current team)

CSK Highest wicket-taker: Ravindra Jadeja (16 wickets)

Among current batters in the KKR set up, none of the batters have played enough or score strongly against CSK. Hence, Gautam Gambhir continues to be the top run-scorer. Skipper Nitish Rana, in this case, will have to step up for the side in this encounter.

