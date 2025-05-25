KKR succumb to their biggest IPL loss against SRH, face 110-run defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad were absolutely brilliant against Kolkata Knight Riders in game 68 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Heinrich Klaasen hit a ton in the first innings, and the bowlers topped it off in the second innings.

New Delhi:

Game 68 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides locked horns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 25. Hyderabad put in an excellent performance and handed Kolkata their biggest loss in IPL history.

The game began with Hyderabad coming in to bat first after winning the toss. The side opened their innings with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head scoring 32 and 76 runs, respectively. However, after the good start to the game, it was Heinrich Klaasen who made a huge impact, amassing 106* runs in 39 deliveries, with Ishan Kishan adding 29 runs on the board as well.

In the first innings, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a mammoth total of 278 runs. As for Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunil Narine was the highest wicket taker with two wickets to his name. Vaibhav Arora took one wicket as well. Coming out to chase down the target, Kolkata Knight Riders hoped to get off to a good start. The side opened their innings with Quinton de Kock departing on a score of nine deliveries. Furthermore, Sunil Narine failed to make an impact on the game as well after he departed on a score of 31 runs.

Furthermore, things went from bad to worse for the side as Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 15 and 14 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Manish Pandey added 37 runs on the board with Harshit Rana adding 34 runs.

However, their knocks were not enough to propel Kolkata Knight Riders to a win. Sunrisers Hyderabad put in a brilliant performance with the ball. Jaydev Unadkat, Harsh Dubey and Eshan Malinga were the highest wicket takers, with three wickets each to their name. Hyderabad limited Kolkata to a score of 168 runs, defeating them by 110 runs. With game 68 of the season, the campaigns of both Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad came to an end.