KKR sign Tim Southee as new bowling coach ahead of IPL 2026, after Bharat Arun's departure Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are slowly filling the empty spots in their coaching staff ahead of the 2026 edition of the IPL. Tim Southee last played in the IPL for KKR, across three seasons until 2023, and now will be keen to propel the next generation of bowlers to success in the tournament.

Kolkata:

It's the trading season ahead of the retentions and player auction for the 2026 IPL edition and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are quite active in making acquisitions, albeit in the coaching department. After announcing Shane Watson as the assistant coach ahead of the 19th edition of the IPL, the three-time champions have roped in their own former player, Tim Southee, as the new bowling coach. Having parted ways with head coach Chandrakant Pandit, bowling coach Bharat Arun and spin consultant Carl Crowe after the previous season, KKR have started to fill their backroom staff with some quality names.

“We are delighted to welcome Tim Southee back to the KKR family, this time in a coaching capacity," KKR CEO Venky Mysore said in a KKR statement. "Tim’s vast experience and technical expertise will be instrumental in shaping our bowling unit. His leadership qualities and calm approach make him an ideal mentor for our young bowlers," he added.

Southee, who has been part of England's support staff as a bowling consultant, will slip into the IPL coaching role for the first time. However, being familiar with the ownership, the franchise and a few of the players, it won't be much different for the former Kiwi pacer to get going with the three-time champions.

“KKR has always felt like home to me, and it’s an honour to return in this new role. The franchise has an incredible culture, passionate fans, and a great group of players. I look forward to working closely with the bowlers and helping the team achieve success in IPL 2026," Southee said.

Led by the new head coach in Abhishek Nayar, the KKR support staff currently comprises Watson as the assistant coach, Dwayne Bravo, the mentor and Southee as the bowling coach. KKR parted ways with the head coach Pandit after a disappointing 18th edition of the IPL and the duo of Arun and Crowe joined the Lucknow Super Giants, ahead of the new IPL season.

Having finished eighth in the very next season after winning the title, the KKR squad is also expected to see a lot of changes, with potentially a new captain and a few teaks in the overseas roster. Hence, there could be a few surprises in KKR's retention list for IPL 2026, with the three-time champions looking to start afresh.