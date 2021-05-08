KKR's Tim Seifert tests positive for COVID-19; to remain in India

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert tested positive for COVID-19 and will undergo quarantine in Chennai.

New Zealand's premier wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert tested positive for COVID-19 and will now remain in India for his treatment for the infection. Seifert tested positive in both of his RT-PCR tests as the BlackCaps players begin to leave for their homes in charter flights.

According to reports in the New Zealand media, Seifert is experiencing "moderate" symptoms.

He will be treated at a private hospital in Chennai. Earlier, Chennai Super Kings' batting coach Michael Hussey and bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji were also transported to Chennai for treatment after testing positive for the dreaded virus.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was suspended after multiple franchises confirmed positive cases in their camp. India is suffering with one of the worst waves of COVID-19, recording close to 4.14 lakh cases of the virus on Friday.

Seifert is the third member of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad to test positive for COVID-19 after the Indian duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier.

Once tested negative, Seifert will depart for New Zealand where he will undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine period.

"It's really unfortunate for Tim and we'll do everything for him that we can from this end," says NZ Cricket chief executive David White.

"Hopefully he will be able to test negative, and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as he’s well again.

"Since receiving the news, we've organised support for Tim and have also - via the players association - been in contact with his family to ensure they’re kept fully informed and updated on developments."