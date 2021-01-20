Wednesday, January 20, 2021
     
KKR retain ex-skipper Dinesh Karthik ahead of IPL 2021

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 20, 2021 18:52 IST
Dinesh Karthik
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced the list of retained players ahead of IPL 2021. The franchise has parted ways with Tom Banton after just one season while retaining most of their core players. 

Along with Banton, KKR have also released Chris Green, Siddhesh Lad and Harry Gurney. 

Ex-skipper Dinesh Karthik, captain Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell have been retained by the Kolkata outfit. Out-of-form spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also been retained by the side. 

The young contingent comprising Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill has also been retained. Pat Cummins and last season's find, Varun Chakravarthy, are also in the retained list. KKR have now 10.85 crores remaining in their purse.

