KKR register three stars around Gemini constellation, name them 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo' Kolkata Knight Riders register three cosmic stars to pay tribute to their three title-winning campaigns. Name the stars 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo'. All three stars are around the Gemini constellation.

In a historic move, Kolkata Knight Riders have registered three actual stars around the Gemini constellation. The franchise has named them ‘Korbo, Lorbo and Jeetbo’ after their three title-winning campaigns - 2012, 2014 and 2024. Via an Instagram post, they confirmed that the stars have been registered by the date that they won each of the three titles - 27th May 2012, 1st June 2014 and 26th May 2024.

Notably, the Gemini constellation was chosen as all three dates fell under the same zodiac. The franchise also shared the code that can be used to scan and view the stars in the sky.

KKR yet to name captain for IPL 2025 season

The defending champions are yet to name their captain for the upcoming edition of the tournament. They didn’t retain captain Shreyas Iyer, who later went on to join Punjab Kings in the IPL mega auction and also has been named as their new captain. KKR, on the other hand, have multiple options to choose from. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine have leadership experience, while the franchise can also name either Venkatesh Iyer or Rinku Singh, as they have been an integral part of the team in the last few years.

KKR meanwhile will open the IPL 2025 campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22 at Eden Gardens. The domestic players of the team have already begun their preparation for the cash-rich league, while the likes of Varun and Harshit Rana will join the squad after the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The foreign cricketers are also expected to join in the second or third week of March.

On the other hand, KKR’s home ground, Eden Gardens, will host the Qualifier 2 and the final of IPL 2025. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator.